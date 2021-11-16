Watch
Limor Suss - Holiday Hosting Tips

Posted at 2:09 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 14:09:46-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has everything you need to get ready for hosting holiday parties this season.

Nothing says holidays quite like a cheeseboard! When creating a board for your holiday get together, you want to make sure you’re including a nice variety of Castello cheeses along with complimenting pairings, like fruit jams, nuts, crackers, curated meats, and dark chocolate for an ultimate tasting experience.

Give a unique and personalized gift this holiday season, with framed photo art from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists.

You can find Simple Mills products including Organic Seed Flour Crackers and Pumpkin Muffin & Bread Mix on Amazon, SimpleMills.com and at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods.

Get more tips from Limor here.

