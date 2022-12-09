Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Limor Suss - Holiday Health and Beauty

Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 13:03:06-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday health and beauty gifts for everyone on your list!

Gift the magic of Maidenform® this holiday season, and amp up your intimates with Everyday Shapewear by Maidenform – the ultimate in comfort and smoothing control.

izzo® is a revolutionary 4-in-1 oral care system with advanced technology for at-home care that is the first to include a power handle, toothbrush head, polishing head and polish paste, flexible scaler and UVC sanitizing case, delivering a coveted white smile in a simple, safe and effective way.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices