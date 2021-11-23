Watch
Limor Suss - Gift Ideas for Everyone

Posted at 2:14 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 14:14:27-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list.

Discover unique holiday cards from Minted , all designed by their community of 16,000 independent artists from around the world, who you support with every purchase.

Tranquility, America’s No. 1 weighted blanket, is the perfect gift for anyone on your holiday list this season. Find them online and in-store at Target, Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Treat the beauty guru in your life with a pedicure basket filled with your favorite products like the Eucerin Advanced Repair Moisturizing Leg & Foot Foam.

Learn more here.

