Limor Suss - February Fun

Posted at 1:39 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 13:39:41-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some February must haves for everyone.

VTech® Kick & Score Playgym is a multi-stage, developmental play mat that includes a detachable plush soccer ball, learning panels and cute little gym pieces.

Enjoy a guilt-free snack with Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP. The single-serve baggies are a kid-friendly favorite for road trips, lunch boxes or after school snacks.

Lifeway Oat is vegan friendly, certified gluten free-and great in homemade smoothies or on its own. You can find it at your local Whole Foods in the refrigerated kefir and yogurt section.

