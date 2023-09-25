Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Limor Suss - Fall Favorites

Posted at 1:59 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 13:59:32-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Fall Finds.

Charlotte’s Magic Water Creamis a weightless, gel-cream formula that hydrates, smooths and balances the look and feel of dehydrated skin.

Dorot Gardenspre-portioned garlic and herbs eliminate peeling, chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.

Get the pumpkin spice flavor you love without added sugars. Nutpods Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice creamer is non-dairy and usweetened for a guilt free indulgence.

Get mroe ideas from Limor here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices