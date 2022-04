Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss has some great Spring & Easter Brunch ideas for us!

Make a DIY Parfait Bar with NuTrail's tasty high quality, Blueberry Cinnamon keto-friendly nut granola with just 3 grams of net carbs per serving and no added sugar.

Enjoy some delicious wine with Cupcake Vineyard's newest collection, Signature Sweets, which includes wines that feature juicy flavors with an effervescent & delightfully sweet finish!

Learn more here.