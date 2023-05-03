Watch Now
Limor Suss - Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

Posted at 1:39 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:39:42-04

Lifestyle contributorLimor Suss shares Cinco de Mayo essentials

 Dorot Gardens pre-portioned garlic and herbs eliminate peeling, chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.

 Tequila Herradura has been crafting Tequilas for more than 150 years leading with quality, so if you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, might as well do it with the ones doing it right. The crisp taste of Herradura Ultrastarts with one of our finest añejos filtered to remove color and enhance smoothness. Casa Herradura in Jalisco MX is the only tequila distillery that produces its own barrels to ensure the highest quality product. The fermentation is 100% natural and sustainable, making it one of the best companies producing tequila. If taste and quality are for you, then make Herradura your choice.

Learn more here.

