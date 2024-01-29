Lightning Track App - Roadside Assistance

Watch Now
Getting stranded because of a flat, running out of gas, or other roadside emergency can ruin your day, especially if you're alone or in a new area.

Lightning Track is a new app that gets you the help you need fast. There's no annual dues, just use the app to find a service provider who will come to you and fix the problem.

Service providers are verified through Lightning Track and have the flexibility to work the schedule and hours they want. Signing up is easy, and a great way to help people!

