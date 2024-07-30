LifeVac for Choking Emergencies

Choking is the 4th leading cause of accidental death, and 1 child dies every 5 days. LifeVac is an affordable, portable emergency device that is simple to use and can help save a life in a choking situation.

Each kit comes with a child and adult sized mask, and while the devices are one-time-use, LifeVac is happy to replace your kit after it has been used.

To use, simply place, push, and pull. Suction helps to clear the airway quickly and easily. You can even use LifeVac on yourself.

Get your kit and learn more here.