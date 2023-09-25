LifeVac - Choking Rescue

Watch Now
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 25, 2023
Choking is the 4th leading cause of accidental death, and 1 child dies every 5 days. LifeVac is an affordable, portable emergency device that can help save a life in a choking situation.

Each kit comes with a child and adult sized mask, and while the devices are one-time-use, LifeVac is happy to replace your kit after it has been used.

LifeVac is also committed to making sure kids are safe at school. They are offering a free kit to every school in America to help make classrooms safer. Schools can email schools@lifevac.net for more information.

Learn more and buy your home kit here.

