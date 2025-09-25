LifeVac can help save a life in a choking emergency

5,000 people a year choke to death, and choking is the number one cause of accidental death among children. LifeVac is an affordable, portable emergency device that is simple to use and can help save a life in a choking situation.





LifeVac can help in a choking emergency

While everyone should be trained in life-saving measures, LifeVac is user friendly and easy to use even in a stressful situation. To use, simply place, push, and pull. Suction helps to clear the airway quickly and easily while a one-way valve prevents the object from being pushed in further. You can even use LifeVac on yourself if you're alone.

Each kit comes with a child and adult sized mask, and while the devices are one-time-use, LifeVac is happy to replace your kit after it has been used. LifeVac makes free units available for any school in the country and the device is trusted and used by thousands of first responders and medical professionals.

