Lifebridge Health and Fitness helps support your wellness goals

LifeBridge Health and Fitness is more than just a gym. It's a community focused on helping members grow their health, strength, and overall wellness.

The facility offers diverse programs including more then 85 group exercise classes, personal training, and indoor track, aqua fitness, Pilates, barre, and more. They also offer services for wellness, such as massage, acupuncture, red light therapy, and a sauna and steam room.





Lifebridge Health and Fitness offers programs for every level to help you reach your fitness goals

Lifebridge Health and Fitness helps support your overall wellness goals

Student athletes age 7 through high school level can take advantage of Lifebridge Health and Fitness' sports performance training center, which offers advanced sports performance coaching and

programs for speed and agility and strength and conditioning. A program for adult athletes is planned to launch soon!

New members are guided with personalized support to help them feel confident as they begin their fitness journey. For experienced athletes, specialized training and recovery services provide the tools to achieve peak performance. With programs for every level, LifeBridge Health and Fitness continues to deliver a welcoming space where members can connect, grow, and reach their health goals.

Learn more and claim your free trial here.