Libby's Vegetables - Fun Recipes

With a new school year right around the corner, busy parents are looking for ways to get nutritious meals on the table. Libby's Vegetables are a cost effective way to make eating your veggies easy and fun!

Cooking with your kids is a great way to spend quality tome in the kitchen together. Baking also helps hone math skills, and kids will want to try their creation! STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) activity ideas like beet stamps can also help kids be more interested in vegetables.

Get cooking with the Cook with Libby's Challenge! Each month, a new veggie is used as inspiration - just post your best photo or video recipe, tag @libbysvegetables, and use #CookwithLibby and #Libbyscontest to be entered to win!

Learn more here.