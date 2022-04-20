Watch
Leveling the Playing Field - Pack the Park

Posted at 2:47 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 14:47:04-04

Did you know that 1 in 5 underserved households are not getting their kids involved in athletics because of the rising price of sporting equipment?

Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) is a nonprofit that collects and redistributes equipment to expand access and equity within youth sports and recreation programs in under-resourced communities.

LPF and WMAR-2 News will be hosting the Pack the Park sporting equipment collection drive TODAY, April 20, 2022 from 9am-6pm at Honeygo Run Park in Perry Hall!

Learn more about LPF here.

Learn more about Pack the Park here.

