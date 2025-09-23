8% of new businesses in Howard County are started by veterans. Help support these entrepreneurs by attending the Veteran Owned Small Biz Expo and Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept 27 from 12-4pm at the Maryland Innovation Center in Columbia, MD.





Join us at the Howard County Office of Veterans and Military Families Veteran Owned Small Biz Expo

'Let's Talk' at the Howard County Veteran-Owned Small Biz Expo & Fall Festival

Hosted by the Howard County Office of Veterans and Military Families, the fair is a free, family friendly event that includes more than 50 vendors and resource organizations, a mobile gaming truck, art activities, drone demos, equine therapy, artisans and more. Learn about local services such as photography, IT, motivational speakers and more!

The Howard County Office of Veterans and Military Families not only supports military-connected business owners but also provides information and access to a number of resources, services and benefits. The county honors and celebrates our veteran and military families with an annual Veterans Day Parade on Sunday, Nov 9, a Monument to be installed in early 2026, quarterly flag retirement ceremonies and much more.

WMAR-2 News reporter Cyera Williams will also be on hand for our Let's Talk event. We invite you to meet Cyera and share story ideas or community concerns. Cyera is the only area reporter dedicated to telling stories centered around Maryland's Veteran community.

Learn more here.

Can't make it to our Let's Talk event? Learn more and share your thoughts here.