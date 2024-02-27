Watch Now
Legal & General America - Life Insurance Misconceptions

Posted at 2:31 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 14:31:38-05

The early bird gets the worm, and locking in a term life insurance policy earlier in life can help secure lower monthly premiums.

Michelle Buswell, chief operating officer of Legal & General America, one of the nation’s leading term life insurance providers, debunks some of the most common myths about life insurance, shares how easy it is to get a policy, when to think about securing a policy and how pricing innovations have helped make coverage more affordable than ever.

