Learn more about Maryland's education options during National School Choice Week

Since 2011, National School Choice Week has shined a positive spotlight on opportunity in K–12 education through 235,000 independent events hosted by schools, nonprofits, and parent leaders.

This year, NSCW takes place January 25–31 and includes more than 300 open houses, parent nights, and other informative sessions in Maryland.





Explore education options during National School Choice Week

National School Choice Week is a chance for parents to look at all of the options and choose which learning environment best meets their children's needs, talents, interests, and challenges. In Maryland, options include traditional zoned public schools, public charter schools, theme based magnet schools, private or religious schools, online learning, homeschoolng, and microschooling.

Learn more about events near you here.