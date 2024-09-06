Learn about psoriasis treatments with Kindred Hair and Skin Center

People think of psoriasis as a skin condition, but it's actually an inflammation of the body's system that can lead to skin irritation and arthritis in the joints.

Psoriasis is uncomfortable and extremely itchy, but it is not contagious. If you suspect you have psoriais, consult a dermatologist for treatment options.

Historically, psoriasis has been treated with topical creams and light therapy, but now pills and injectables can help patients be 100% clear. Consult your dermatologist to see what medication or treatment is right for you.

Learn more at Kindred Hair and Skin here.