Learn about investing in multi-family properties with EMS Commercial

Investment real estate can be tremendously financially rewarding when you work with the right team of professionals

For those who have already invested in real estate, you know time is valuable. More properties mean a bigger managerial load, and multi-family units are an attractive investment because you can rent out many units under just one roof.

For properties with 1-4 units, typically the investor will need just 15-20% down. For properties that are mixed use, for example a retail space on a main level with apartments above, or for properties with 4 or more units, investors can expect to put closer to 25-30% down.

There are lots of mixed use and multi-family properties available in Maryland, especially in Baltimore City, where historic large homes are sometimes converted to luxury condos or other multi-family units.

