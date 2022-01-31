Leading Edge Personal Trainers is a black-owned NYC based family business launched in 2008 by Kern and Noelle McKenzie Alexander.

Leading Edge provides 3 uniquely tailored program options: private in-home personal training in NYC, private virtual personal training sessions and individual online coaching through their customized fitness app.They also provide personalized nutritional support with all of their programs. They do not believe in a one size fits all approach but that every individual client has their own unique needs.

Leading Edge understands that working out is hard enough, so they bring the flexibility and convenience of being able to customize your program design to your specific needs.

Learn more here.