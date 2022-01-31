Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Leading Edge Personal Trainers

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 14:04:57-05

Leading Edge Personal Trainers is a black-owned NYC based family business launched in 2008 by Kern and Noelle McKenzie Alexander.

Leading Edge provides 3 uniquely tailored program options: private in-home personal training in NYC, private virtual personal training sessions and individual online coaching through their customized fitness app.They also provide personalized nutritional support with all of their programs. They do not believe in a one size fits all approach but that every individual client has their own unique needs.

Leading Edge understands that working out is hard enough, so they bring the flexibility and convenience of being able to customize your program design to your specific needs.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019