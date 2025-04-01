Last minute tax tips with Jackson Hewitt

Tax season is here, and it doesn't need to be a headache. Tax day is April 15, so there's still some time to file, but you'll definitely want to start your prep now.

Make sure you have all of your documents together. In addition to forms like your W-2 or 1099, this includes receipts for any gig or contract work, itemized deductions, charitable contributions, etc. It's also a good idea to have last year's return and any dependent's documents on hand for reference.

The tax filing deadline is April 15. You can easily file an extension that is good for 6 months, but it's important to note that an extension only gives you more time - if you owe taxes, they're still due by the 15th. If you do miss the deadline, work with a tax professional to get back on track before penalties start to add up.

Unfortunately, tax season also comes with a fair share of scams. Remember the IRS will never contact you via email, phone or text. Never give out sensitive information over the phone. If you are unsure if an IRS communication is real, you can ask any Jackson Hewitt tax pro. Jackson Hewitt has extended hours through tax day, and walk ins are welcome at most locations.

Learn more and get started here