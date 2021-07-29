Lands' End - Back to School

Watch
It's hard to believe, but it's almost time to send the kids back to school!

Lands' End can help you start your student on the right foot, from kindergarten through college! Let them have fun choosing their own backpack. Lands' End has so many sizes and colors to choose from - your child can even monogram their initials, club, or favorites sports team!

Don't forget, back to school also means back to sports, clubs, and other extracurriculars. Lands' End has clothing to fit every kid's taste, plus they offer sustainable and sun protective options.

Learn more here.

Enter to win the Lands' End $5000 sweepstakes here.

