Laila's Gift will host the We CARE Conference to strengthen Maryland's caregiver community

Laila’s Gift is a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for, supporting, and celebrating children with special needs and their families and caregivers. Founder Shari Bailey's daughter Laila was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition at birth, turning her into both mom and full time caregiver.

The We C.A.R.E.™ Conference, hosted by Laila’s Gift®, is a free, full-day event on November 19th at the Maryland Hall in Annapolis dedicated to strengthening Maryland’s caregiver community. C.A.R.E. stands for caregivers, advocates, resources and education.





It brings together caregivers, families, advocates, professionals, and organizations from across the state to share knowledge, connect with resources, and build a stronger network of support.

The conference features:



An opening session with an overview of Laila’s Gift’s mission and a preview of upcoming caregiver support legislation for the 2026 Maryland General Assembly.

A keynote address by Kaelynn Partlow from Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum , highlighting lived experiences and advocacy.

A resource fair showcasing tools, organizations, and services for caregivers and families.

Networking opportunities throughout the day, including a closing reception.

The goal is to empower caregivers with practical tools, meaningful connections, and inspiration so they can better care for their loved ones and themselves.

Registration is free, but space is limited. Learn more and register here.