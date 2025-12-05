Laila’s Gift is a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for, supporting, and celebrating children with special needs and their families and caregivers. Founder Shari Bailey's daughter Laila was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition at birth, turning her into both mom and full time caregiver.





Learn more about the recent We C.A.R.E. conference

Laila's Gift We C.A.R.E. Conference positions Maryland as a national model for the caregiving community

The We C.A.R.E.™ Conference, hosted by Laila’s Gift®, took place on November 19th at the Maryland Hall in Annapolis dedicated to strengthening Maryland’s caregiver community. C.A.R.E. stands for caregivers, advocates, resources and education, and the conference brought together these caregivers, families, advocates, professionals, and organizations from across the state to share knowledge, connect with resources, and build a stronger network of support.

One of the cornerstones of We C.A.R.E. is introducing the LEAD Act (Laila’s Elopement Awareness and Dissemination Act) during the 2026 Maryland General Assembly. The LEAD Act helps protect children and adults who are at risk for wandering or elopement by introducing new legislation and expanding on previous bills. This includes expanding Purple Alerts to notify the public about an elopements, similar to Amber and Silver alerts.

Learn more about Laila's Gift and the We C.A.R.E. Conference here.