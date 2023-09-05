Laila's Gift - September 2023

Laila's Gift is taking stock of an amazing year and looking towards an even better 2024!

The nonprofit is dedicated to shedding light on the challenges of special needs families. Laila's Gift mixes celebrations, community events, advocacy, and education to truly create a support network for kids with special needs or disabilities and their families.

Monthly celebrations for children celebrating birthdays or milestones are held at Port Discovery, and Laila's Gift offers many free, fun, family activities for kids and adults of all abilities throughout the year. These are possible in part due to a generous network of Laila's Gift Celebrators.

Become a Celebrator and learn more here.