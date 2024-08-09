Laila's Gift - Seeds of Inclusion

Laila’s Gift is a nonprofit shedding light on the challenges of special needs families. The organization is dedicated to advocating, supporting, and celebrating kids with special needs and their families.

The organization recently came together with community volunteers to plant a field of sunflower seeds to celebrate each child's special gifts. Seeds of Inclusion was part of their Blooming Inclusiveness initiative, culminating in a gala event this Fall.

In addition to advocacy and support, Laila's Gift offers free birthday and milestone parties to children and their families. They're growing, too, and soon planning on taking the parties nationwide!

You can help by supporting Laila's gift with your time or monetary donations, or by attending an upcoming event.

Learn more here.