Laila's Gift - October 2023

Laila’s Gift is a nonprofit dedicated to shedding light on the challenges of special needs families. Founder Shari Bailey's daughter Laila was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition at birth. Shari was told her daughter may not make it past age two, making each birthday they celebrate together all the more special.

Since then, the family has celebrated milestones like Laila's first steps, and more recently, Laila saying her sister's name!

Being a parent or caregiver to a child with special needs can be difficult. From wanting to protect them from harsh judgments or criticisms to handling not just the medical needs but also physical and emotional loads as well, being a caregiver or parents to special needs child can be difficult. Laila's Gift aims to educate, support, and advocate so that all families can celebrate special milestones and occasions.

Learn more here.

