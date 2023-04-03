Laila's Gift: Meeting Laila

Laila’s Gift is a local foundation with a mission of helping others. Named after one of Founder Shari Bailey’s twin daughters, Laila’s Gift celebrates children with special needs by supporting their families in a myriad of ways.

Each Monday, Midday Maryland will feature stories and advice for embracing children with special needs and disabilities. Laila’s mom, Shari, and twin sister, Lana, help share the story behind this extraordinary child, and work to help other rejoice in the unique gifts that kids like Laila have to offer.

For more information, click here.