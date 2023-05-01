Laila's Gift - May 2023

There's a lot to celebrate at Laila's Gift! Inspired by founder Shari Bailey's daughter Laila, the non- profit aims to bring a smile to children with special needs and their families because tomorrow is never promised and their collective perseverance to overcome hardships deserves to be celebrated!

Port Discovery is one of the best places to be a kid in the state, with hundreds of activities, lots of room to play, and wonderful programming. Port Discovery is thrilled to announce their partnership with Laila's Gift and will provide party space for celebrations.

Laila's Gift provides complementary birthday parties and milestone celebrations for children with special needs and disabilities, and 100% of donations go towards funding parties, as well as advocacy and raising awareness.

If you'd like to help, you can learn more or donate here.