Laila's Gift - Knockout BBL

A balance of physical and mental health is important for whole body wellness. For parents of special needs children, this balance can be even harder to achieve, but caregiver self-care should be top of mind.

World Champion boxer Franchon Crews-Dezurn is holding a unique event with Laila's Gift and RND to celebrate, empower, and educate women. The Knockout BBL (Boxing Boss Ladies) event will feature a fun boxing workout followed by featured speakers who can help you "boss up" in all aspects of your life.

Laila's Gift founder Shari Bailey understands firsthand the importance and power of positive self care, and total body wellness. The non-profit named for daughter Laila is dedicated to advocating, supporting, and celebrating kids with special needs and their families.

Knockout BBL is happening Saturday, June 29 at the Thump Yard Boxing Gym in Brentwood. Buy tickets here.

