Laila's Gift - July 2023

Laila's Gift is on a mission to celebrate, support, and advocate fore children with disabilities or special needs and their families. The non-profit began after founder Shari Bailey's daughter Laila was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition at birth.

Genetic testing can help new parents get ahead of any potential complications. Screenings are a critical tool, especially if you have a family history or another child with special needs. Testing can be done on both parents and on the growing baby.

Those who are considering children can also be screened to see if they are a carrier for common genetic conditions.

Learn more here.