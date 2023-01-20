Laila's Gift- January 2023

Laila’s Gift is a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating special needs children and their families. Founder Shari Bailey's daughter Laila was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition at birth, and now the non-profit aims to bring a smile to children with special needs and their families - because tomorrow is never promised and their collective perseverance to overcome hardships deserves to be celebrated!

In 2023, Laila's Gift plans to expand their celebrations from birthdays to all milestones, which could include coming home from hospital stays, post-surgery celebrations, first words, first steps, and so much more.

If you'd like to join the cause, become a gifter or learn more here.