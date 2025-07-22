Laila's Gift is making a difference for kids with disabilities

Laila’s Gift is a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for, supporting, and celebrating children with special needs and their families and caregivers. Founder Shari Bailey's daughter Laila was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition at birth. Shari was told her daughter may not make it past age two, making each birthday they celebrate together all the more special.





Updates from Laila's Gift

Inspired by Laila who continues to grow and thrive at ten years old, the non- profit aims to bring a smile to children with special needs because tomorrow is never promised and their collective perseverance to overcome hardships deserves to be celebrated! Laila's Gift helps celebrate birthdays as well as milestones like coming home from hospital stays, post-surgery celebrations, first words, first steps, and so much more.

Additionally, Laila's Gift helps advocate for legislation and policy changes and is planning their We Care Conference this fall for caregivers. They also offer sibling and caregiver support throughout the year.

Learn more and get involved here.