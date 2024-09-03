Laila's Gift helps kids celebrate milestones and birthdays with handmade cards

It takes a village to raise a child, and that's evident by the village of support Laila's Gift is creating. Laila's Gift is a non-profit dedicating to supporting, advocating, and celebrating children with special needs and their families. The organization holds community events, milestone and birthday parties, and acts as a resource in the community.

Recently, they've partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland (RMHC Maryland) and JMS Celebree School to help spread joy to even more kids. Children and their families come to RMHC Maryland from all over the world to stay while they receive treatment in the state. At check-in, each child is given a $2 bill to remind them of how special and unique they are. During their stay, patients are encouraged to ring the “Good News Bell” each time they have happiness to celebrate.

When the bell, rings, RMH staff and volunteers pour out into the lobby to celebrate the end of chemo, the going home of a preemie, or whatever good news a family wishes to share.

JMS Celebree School offers early childhood education programs for children from infancy through pre-K, along with before and after school care for school-age children. Their dedication to nurturing the whole child encompasses their academic, social, and emotional growth led them to pair with Laila's Gift.

During Zigglebee pARTies hosted by Laila's Gift, children at Celebree create handcrafted cards designed to hold the special two-dollar bill presented to families at RMHC Maryland. This project provides a valuable opportunity for children to learn about empathy and kindness through creative expression, while families can witness their children engaging in activities that promote the positive values of giving back and connecting with others.

Volunteer, donate, request a party, or learn more about Laila's Gift here.

Learn more about RMHC Maryland here.

Learn more about JMS Celebree here.