Exciting news for Laila’s Gift as we approach the new year. The Maryland non-profit is going ‘National’ in 2025. Our celebration milestone kits will soon be available to families across the country.

And we are kicking off 2025 with a bang. Jimmy the Boxer will be running a special at his dealership to celebrate Elsa’s birthday. For every car sold now through January 28, Jimmy will donate $100 to Laila’s Gift!

