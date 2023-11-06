Laila's Gift - Caring Communities

Local non-profit Laila's Gift is dedicated to advocating, supporting, and celebrating kids with special needs and their families.

In addition to their monthly celebrations, Laila's Gift acts as a resource for families to support all of their needs. Caring Communities provides respite care and disability training for children with special needs and their families.

You can help support local non profits like Laila's Gift and Caring Communities by volunteering, donating, or attending an upcoming fundraiser or event. Caring Communities will host the World of Possibilities Disabilities Expo in April of 2024.

You can also ring in the New Year while helping a great cause at the Charm City Countdown New Years Eve event! Learn more about the event here.

Learn more abut Caring communities here.

Learn more about Laila's Gift here.