Laila's Gift - Blooms of Hope

Just like sunflowers, kids with disabilities are resilient, beautiful, and bloom beautifully with the right care.

Laila’s Gift is a nonprofit dedicated to shedding light on the challenges of special needs families. The organization is dedicated to advocating, supporting, and celebrating kids with special needs and their families and frequently partners with other community organizations.

You can enjoy a night at Gallery 220 in Havre de Grace to celebrate these amazing families. The Havre de Grace Arts Collective will partner with Laila's Gift for Blooms of Hope. From 6-9pm on Thursday, May 30, Laila's Gift presents a mini gala with silent art auction. Enjoy food, entertainment, and sunflower and inclusivity themed art.

