Laila's Gift- August 2023

Growing up with a sibling with special needs is a unique experience. Local non-profit Laila's Gift is dedicated to advocating, supporting, and celebrating kids with special needs and their families.

In addition to their monthly celebrations, Laila's Gift acts as a resource for families to support all of their needs.

The Arc Baltimore focuses primarily on adults with special needs, but offer a host of youth services as well. These include Sibshops, a monthly peer support group for siblings of children with disabilities. The Arc also offers parents peer support and many other resources.

Learn more about The Arc Baltimore here.

Learn more about Laila's Gift here.