Laila's Gift - 2024 News

So much to share about Laila’s Gift in 2024.

The foundation’s 2nd annual gala, which was grammy-themed, was a big hit! Seven musical acts competed for the grand prize. ‘Mista J’ too top honors with an unforgettable performance.

Another piece of exciting news for Laila’s Gift is the opening of the new center in Harford County Maryland. The new, colorful space is the perfect place to celebrate one gift at a time.

We are now accepting requests for celebrations for all 2024 birthdays and milestones. To submit a request, go to our website under the “Share your Story” tab and tell us what you’d like to celebrate.