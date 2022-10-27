Laila’s Gift is a nonprofit dedicated to shedding light on the challenges of special needs families. Founder Shari Bailey's daughter Laila was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition at birth. Shari was told her daughter may not make it past age two, making each birthday they celebrate together all the more special.

Inspired by Laila, the non- profit aims to bring a smile to children with special needs and their families because tomorrow is never promised and their collective perseverance to overcome hardships deserves to be celebrated!

Laila's Gift also works to make sure all children with special needs or disabilities feels included and loved.

You can help by donating or attending the upcoming Gifters Gala at Port Discovery on December 17. Enjoy a night of fun and entertainment while helping a fantastic cause!

Learn more here.