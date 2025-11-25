Kwik Kitchens, Bathrooms, & More reflect on community and giving back

Giving back and supporting community is always top of mind this time of year, but for Kris Randlett of Kwik Kitchens, Bathrooms, & More, it's a year-round activity.

In partnership with Baths for the Brave, Kwik Kitchens, Bathrooms, & More recently did a fully accessible renovation for a disabled veteran. The company also helped feed more than 175 local families in need with a Turkey Drive for the Extreme Family Outreach Program.





Kwik Kitchens, Bathrooms, & More is furthering their community support by working with the Brandon Tolson Foundation to help families who are grieving the loss of a child. You can help by attending their upcoming Gala on January 17 and the Bull and Shrimp Roast in April. Midday viewers can also mention this segment when they call for their free estimate, and Kwik Kitchens, Bathrooms, & More will donate $250 to the Brandon Tolson Foundation. You can also get 50% off labor on kitchen, bathroom, and roofing projects!

