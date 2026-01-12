Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kwik Kitchens, Bathrooms, & More and Evolved Catering partner for a special night of remembrance

Midday Maryland
Community means everything to small businesses like Kwik Kitchens, Bathrooms, & More. Now, Kwik Kitchens and Evolved Catering and Events have teamed up to help families who are grieving the loss of a child.


Get your tickets for the Bootleggers and Bubbles Gala benefiting the Brandon Tolson Foundation
Kwik Kitchens, Bathrooms, & More teams up with Evolved Catering for a special night of remembrance and community

The Brandon Tolson Foundation offers financial assistance, counseling referrals, support groups, and other advocacy services for families who experience the sudden or unexpected loss of a child. Tickets are still available for the Brandon Tolson Foundation's Bootleggers and Bubbles Gala on Saturday, January 17. Guests can enjoy a night of delicious appetizers, dinner, and dessert catered by Evolved Catering and dance the night away thanks to Kwik Kitchen's sponsored dance floor!

Evolved Catering and Events includes Harford County restaurants The Local and Natalie's Seafood Kitchen. Diners can mention Midday Maryland or the Brandon Tolson Foundation and Evolved Catering will donate $100 to the Brandon Tolson Foundation. Kwik Kitchens, Bathrooms, and More will also donate $250 for every free estimate booked, and customers can get 50% off labor on kitchen, bathroom, and roofing projects!

