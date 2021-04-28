Watch
KOA - Kampgrounds of America

Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 14:19:05-04

Last year, more than 48 million Americans took an RV, cabin, glamping, or tent camping vacation, and more than 10 million of those were new to camping.

As COVID-19 emerged, camping became a great option to destress away from home, enjoy time outdoors where families can naturally social distance form other campers, and bond with friends and family. Kampgrounds of America (KOA) takes guest safety very seriously and has changed operating guidelines to include minimal contact check ins, masking requirements, and more. Please see your preferred campground for their specific procedures.

You don't need to go far either - KOA has a campground in Washington DC! Reservations are filling fast at KOAs around the country, so start planning and booking now!

Learn more and find a campground here.

