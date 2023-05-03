KIP Cockeysville

KIP (Knowledge is Power) is a medical facility in Cockeysville, Maryland, just north of the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

The friendly and knowledgeable staff treat each patient with individual attention, personalized recommendations, and respect always - that's the KIP way. KIP has also focused on establishing partnerships within the community, working with the Baltimore Humane Society and guest speaking at various universities in the state. As a medical facility, KIP adheres to all HIPAA guidelines and offers drive through services for both privacy and convenience.

Recreational laws go into effect in Maryland on July 1, and the changes in the market are still being constructed by state legislators. In the meantime, medical facilities like KIP will continue to hone their best business practices - which has helped the locally owned small business grow more than 50% in the last year alone.

Medical cannabis products are for use only by a certified patient. Learn more about KIP here.