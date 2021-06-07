Kindred Hair & Skin Center - Skin Care Routine

Beautiful skin starts with the right skincare routine, but what's the best way? Kindred Hair and Skin Center suggests all you need to wash your face is a pair of clean hands. Your hands are the best tool for washing, as using a towel or washcloth can transfer bacteria, oils, and yeast from the face to the cloth, where bacteria can build and cause issues.

Makeup removing wipes are single use, so they carry less risk. However, these need to be kept moist, and many wipes have a preservative to keep them from molding that cause irritate the skin. Using cold cream or even vaseline in a thin later over your makeup then wiping it off is a gentle and effective way to remove makeup.

Lastly, you may have heard to dry your hair with a t-shirt versus a towel. While this is mostly a personal preference and people with extremely dry and brittle hair may want to use a t-shirt instead of a towel, using a towel gently will not harm hair.

