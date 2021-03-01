Kindred Hair & Skin Center - Rosehip Oil

Menu

Rosehip oil is one of the hottest trends in skincare, but does it really work?

While there isn't much research into rosehip oil, it's components like vitamins A and C and linoleic acid have been studied and proven to help reduce acne, reduce signs of aging, even skin tone, and moisturize skin.

The oil is lightweight, making it a good choice for those with acne-prone or oily skin. Tea tree oil is also approved for people with oily skin. Rosehip oil is light enough for year round use as long as your skin can tolerate it.

Learn more here.

