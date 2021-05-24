Kindred Hair & Skin Center - Olive Oil

Olive oil has had a recent surge in popularity as a "new" old beauty hack, but does it really help?

While olive oil is a powerful antioxidant and moisturizer, it can degrade the skin so it's not recommended for direct skin contact. Skin is meant to have and be a protective barrier, and olive oil can break down that barrier, making it a bad idea for anyone with eczema or other inflammation. Olive oil also helps feed the yeast that can cause dandruff.

To help prevent wrinkles, sun protection is key. It's important to find a cream that protects from sunlight and also indoor light and blue light. Vitamin A cream (also called retinol or retinoids) can help, as can chemical peels and laser treatments.

