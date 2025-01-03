Kindred Hair and Skin Center's healthy hair brush gently detangles hair while protecting against hair loss

Detangling is the most vulnerable part of the hair care process, and for those with thinning hair or hair loss, it can be even more of a challenge. To help protect your hair, curls should be detangled when wet, while straight hair should be dry.

Kindred Hair and Skin Center is the first dermatology office with a full-service hair salon. Founder Dr. Chesahna Kindred and stylist Susan Peterkin created the Healthy Hair brush after noticing patients' frustrations with brushes that either caused hair loss or didn't detangle effectively.

The brush is designed to gently detangle hair while being safe for those experiencing hair loss. The Healthy Hair Brush is also a great option for those trying to take better care of their hair and scalp health, even if they don't have hair loss.

