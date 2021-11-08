Kindred Hair and Skin Center - Winter Skin

Dry, cold winter weather can lead to skin issues. Winter can cause dry skin and eczema to flare up, but there are some steps you can take to protect your skin this year.

You still need a daily moisturizer with SPF protection, even in winter. Not only can the sun still harm you in winter, but sunscreen also protects against blue light damages from tablet, phone, and computer use. Most BB and CC creams have sufficient SPF coverage, but usually liquid foundation and powders do not.

While a long, hot shower may be relaxing, it's not the best idea for your skin. In winter, use a body lotion with ceramide to help lock in moisture.

