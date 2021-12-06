Kindred Hair and Skin Center - Slugging

Everything old is new again, and one skin care tip is experiencing a resurgence - but is that good or bad?

Slugging, or coating your face in a thin layer of Vaseline or petroleum jelly at night, can help moisturize your skin. After washing your face, spread a very thin layer on to lock in moisture, then rinse in the morning. Slugging can be especially helpful after exfoliating or other harsh routines.

While this method works for normal or dry skin, those with acne prone skin may want to use it sparingly.

Learn more here.